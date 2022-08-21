MASSAPEQUA, NY (PIX11) — Long Islanders in Massapequa will have to wait one more day to see their hometown little leaguers compete in the Little League World Series because the game was postponed.

Fans planned a watch party at John Burns Park in Massapequa. It was cleared out after storms in Williamsport, Pennsylvania forced the league to postpone Sunday’s game until Monday morning.



The Massapequa Coast lost their game on Friday night and they have to win their next game – or they will be eliminated from the series. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer has more in the video above.