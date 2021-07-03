Liberty rally from 18 down to top Charles and Mystics 82-79

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 16: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty reacts after a play against the Indiana Fever at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 16, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN — Betnijah Laney scored 19 points and Jazmine Jones had 12 of her 17 points in the second half to help the New York Liberty rally from an 18-point deficit and beat the Washington Mystics 82-79.

New York’s rally spoiled the homecoming of Tina Charles.

She finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough. Charles was traded to Washington as part of a three-team deal before the 2020 season.

The Liberty used the picks they got from the Mystics to draft Jones and Leaonna Odom.

New York return to action on Monday when they host Dallas.