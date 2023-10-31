NEW YORK (PIX11) — James Harden has forced his way out of another town. This time, the City of Brotherly Love was shown no love by the beard.

Harden is famous for three things: being a prodigious scorer, having a standout beard and forcing his way out of town when he is unhappy.

Well, he was unhappy in Philly and got his wish.

The Clippers and 76ers made a deal for James Harden.

Philly sent Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, and KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks and a first-round pick swamp.

The 76ers will also get another first-round pick from the Thunder. Philly is waiving Danny Green to clear the roster space needed to make this deal.

It’s a complicated deal for a complicated yet supremely talented player. The trade begs a complicated question: are the Clippers the team that will get the best out of Harden without the disruptive side?

Only time will tell.

