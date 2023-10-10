NEW YORK (PIX11) – A new season of New York Knicks basketball is almost here, and the team is launching a new initiative called New York Hoops leading up to their season opener.

“We wanted to get everyone excited about the upcoming season,” Knicks legend John Starks told PIX11 News. “We want to get New Yorkers and Knicks fans to go out and participate in making a bucket. We want everyone to be excited, outside and active.”

The Knicks are encouraging all New Yorkers to capture a video of themselves shooting a basket at a court and then upload it to the site here.

The Knicks tip off the season on Oct. 25 against Boston.

Starks joined PIX11 Morning News to speak more about the new campaign.

