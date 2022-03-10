NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will miss the remainder of the NBA season due to a shoulder injury.

Reddish sustained a right shoulder AC joint injury during Monday’s game against Sacramento, the team announced Thursday.

Reddish is expected to recover in about six weeks and be ready for a full summer of training ahead of the 2022-23 season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Reddish joined the Knicks in January after getting traded from Atlanta. The small forward averaged 6.1 points in 15 games with the Knicks.

New York (28-38) plays at Memphis on Friday at 8 p.m.