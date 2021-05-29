Knicks, Islanders to increase capacity for next week’s playoff games

NEW YORK — After successfully bringing back bigger crowds last week, the New York Knicks and New York Islanders will continue to increase capacity as they go forward in their respective postseasons.

The New York Knicks announced Friday that they’ve sold out an allotment of 16,000 tickets for Game 5 of their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The team also announced that, should they advance past the first round, they will exclusively sell tickets to fully vaccinated people.

“The energy our Knicks fans have brought to the playoffs has been incredible – proving there’s nothing more exciting than Knicks basketball at The Garden,” said David Hopkinson, EVP, MSG Sports and President, Team Business Operations. “It’s moments like this that show us what’s possible if everyone gets vaccinated – we’ll all be able to get back to doing what we love— and that definitely includes being together to cheer on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.”

Madison Square Garden’s typical capacity for basketball is 19,812.

Out on Long Island, the New York Islanders are hoping to bring Nassau Coliseum to closer to full capacity as time runs out on the team’s tenure at the old barn. The Isles announced Friday that they’ll sell 12,000 tickets to Games 3, 4 and 6 of the team’s second round series against the Boston Bruins.

The club says that to create the loudest possible atmosphere in Nassau Coliseum, tickets will be made available primarily within fully vaccinated sections.

“Throughout this season and the playoffs, tickets have sold out quickly to Season Ticket Members, and we expect that trend to continue. We are excited to host a full arena in Round 2,” said Michael Cosentino, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service. “As we are now over 95% sold out of season tickets at UBS Arena, demand for Islanders tickets continues to grow.”

The Isles got up to 9,000 at the Coliseum for their first round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The arena sells 13,917 for hockey since it’s renovation, lowest capacity in the National Hockey League.