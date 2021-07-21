Klimala scores again as Red Bulls get 1-1 draw in Toronto

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO, ON – JULY 21: Dom Dwyer #6 of Toronto FC vies for the ball against Amro Tarek #3 and John Tolkin #47 of New York Red Bulls during MLS game action at BMO Field on July 21, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

TORONTO — Teenage substitute Ralph Priso scored his first MLS goal to give Toronto FC a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old Priso scored in the 62nd minute. Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was only able to tip Yeferson Soteldo’s high cross away and the ball went straight to Priso for a left-footed shot that bounced off the ground and into the goal.

Toronto (2-8-4) improved to 1-0-2 under interim coach Javier Perez. He took over from the fired Chris Armas in the wake of a six-match losing streak.

Patryk Klimala scored for New York (5-5-3) in the 46th minute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss