LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island Lutheran junior Kiyan Anthony has been in the NBA spotlight for years. The days of him sitting on his dad, Carmelo Anthony’s lap are long gone.

Now, he’s beating him one-on-one.

“I’m sure everyone has seen the video when I hit the game-winner on him,” Kiyan told PIX11 News. “That was one of my first times beating him one-on-one. I was excited to beat him.”

The pros and cons that come with being an NBA legend’s son. The obvious advantage is Carmelo is able to share a wealth of knowledge about basketball with his son.

The con for Kiyan is trying to make a name for himself.

“I feel like when people speak about me, they usually say Carmelo Anthony’s son,” Kiyan explained. “I feel like I’m more than just that. This past summer, I really proved a name to myself.”

Kiyan’s stock has risen significantly thanks to his breakout summer. The 16-year-old was one of 84 high school players invited to participate in a Team USA basketball minicamp.

Anthony is also the No. 1 ranked player in New York in the class of 2025, according to ESPN.

“You can tell he’s learned the game at an advanced level,” Long Island Lutheran head coach John Buck said. “He makes plays that show an understanding that most kids may not have. His skill set is extremely high.”

Anthony is gearing up for his first season with Long Island Lutheran. He transferred from Christ the King in February.

Long Island Lutheran opens up the season in November against Oak Hill Academy.