Jones scores 31 as Sun beat Liberty 85-64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 85-64.
Jones scored 10 points in a 15-0 run to close first half and open the second quarter that gave the Sun (8-2) a 52-37 lead and New York (5-4) trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.
The Liberty, who were held to their fewest points in a game this season, were scoreless for nearly six minutes before Sabrina Ionescu hit a 3-pointer with 5:39 left in the third quarter.
The Liberty take an 8-day break before playing again when they take on the Phoenix Mercury a week from Sunday.