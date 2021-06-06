Jones scores 31 as Sun beat Liberty 85-64

Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones is fouled on her shot as New York Liberty forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) and Rebecca Allen (9) defend during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 85-64.

Jones scored 10 points in a 15-0 run to close first half and open the second quarter that gave the Sun (8-2) a 52-37 lead and New York (5-4) trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.

The Liberty, who were held to their fewest points in a game this season, were scoreless for nearly six minutes before Sabrina Ionescu hit a 3-pointer with 5:39 left in the third quarter.

The Liberty take an 8-day break before playing again when they take on the Phoenix Mercury a week from Sunday.

