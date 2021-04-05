Jets trade QB Sam Darnold to Carolina, team says

Then-New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold gestures after coming up short on a third down play against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Once again, the New York Jets are in search of a franchise quarterback.

The team announced in a tweet Monday it had traded QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter said the Jets will get a sixth-round draft pick in 2021 and both a second- and fourth-round pick in 2022.

Darnold had been rumored to be on the move as of late, with the Jets reportedly high on Zach Wilson of BYU, who’s projected to be one of the first players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft; the Jets have the No. 2 overall pick.

Darnold was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 after playing college football at the University of Southern California.

Darnold, 23, has one year left on his rookie contract, with a club option for the 2022 season.

This is a developing story.