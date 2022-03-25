JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The brackets may be busted, but the thrill of Saint Peter’s advancing into the NCAA college basketball tournament’s Sweet 16 has Jersey City buzzing with excitement.

The plot of the Peacocks’ Cinderella story took an interesting turn after the team defeated No. 2 seed Kentucky in the first round, and then No. 7 seed Murray State. Saint Peter’s is just the third team ever to make it this far as a No. 15 seed.

“It’s unbelievable — the players, the coach and jersey. All my neighbors are losing their minds over watching this. It’s the most fun you could possibly have,” fan Heather Murphy said.

Now, Jersey City’s on the map, with reports of an increase in school applications. Plus, traffic on the Saint Peter’s website was so heavy at times, it crashed last week on the night of their first-round upset over Kentucky.

Head coach Shaheen Holloway is making sure his team is ready for Friday night’s matchup against Purdue.

“These guys worked their butts off to get to this point and I want these guys to get the attention they’re getting because it’s good, but it’s also a distraction so Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, I let the guys do it, but after yesterday we shut it down to get back and focused at the task at hand,” he said.

The Peacocks will take on the Boilermakers Friday night starting at 7:09 p.m.