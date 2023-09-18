NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is still finding ways to dish out assists and help others.

The former New Jersey Net is making a footprint in girls basketball with his Jason Kidd Select AAU team. During the summer, his team won the Select 40 National Title in their third year. Kidd surprised the program with championship rings during a private dinner.

“It was a nice touch to be able to win the championship this year in the Select 40 and to be able to surprise them,” Kidd told PIX11 News. “It’s hard to surprise anyone these days. Everyone usually finds out before the gifts, but we kept it under wraps.”

The ring presentation was all part of an eventful and memorable trip to New York City. The national champions also played at the world-famous Rucker Park and at Lincoln Center for the Nike World Basketball Festival.

“I’m just honored to be able to help these young ladies fulfill their dreams and play basketball at a high level,” Kidd explained. “Being able to help them continue their journey as a student-athlete, to help them get a scholarship to the next level is incredible.”

The Jason Kid Select program has 100% of its players in Division I. Over 100 girls are impacted each year by the program.