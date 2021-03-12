‘Is my number in the rafters or what?’ Ewing jokes about being checked by MSG security

Georgetown center Qudus Wahab (34) fists bumps head coach Patrick Ewing during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MANHATTAN — Patrick Ewing, 11-time NBA All-Star, is one of the most famous names to walk the Madison Square Garden floor as a New York Knick.

Patrick Ewing, head coach of Georgetown’s men’s basketball program, apparently needs to show ID.

Ewing joked about not being recognized by security as his Georgetown basketball team prepared to play in the Big East Tournament at the Garden this week, in a video clip that’s since gone viral.

"Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am.”



Patrick Ewing was pissed about being stopped by security at MSG



(via @NBC4Sports)pic.twitter.com/OhhCDdi9C1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2021

“I thought this was my building and I feel terrible that I’m getting stopped, accosted, asked for passes,” he said during a press conference. “Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am. I’m like, ‘What the hell? Is this Madison Square Garden?'”

Ewing was an 11-time NBA All-Star and appeared in two NBA Finals during his 15 years with the Knicks. He is the Knicks’ franchise leader in games played, minutes, points, field goals, free throws, rebounds, steals & blocks. His number 33 jersey is retired to the rafters at the World’s Most Famous Arena.

“I’m gonna have to call Mr. Dolan and say, ‘jeez, is my numbers in the rafters or what?'”

Ewing’s Georgetown team upset top Big East Tournament seed Villanova Thursday. They’ll face off against Seton Hall at the Garden on Friday.