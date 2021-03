Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving (11) drives past New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 34 points, James Harden welcomed himself to New York’s basketball rivalry with his 10th triple-double of the season, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Knicks 117-112.

Harden finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in his first game against the Knicks since arriving in Brooklyn two months ago and turning the Nets into one of the NBA’s best teams.