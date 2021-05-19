Ionescu’s first WNBA triple-double lifts Liberty; NY off to best start since 2007

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) in action against the Indiana Fever during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

BROOKLYN — Sabrina Ionescu had the first triple-double of her WNBA career to lead New York to an 86-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx, giving the Liberty their first 3-0 start in 14 years.

Ionescu, who had an NCAA record 26 triple-doubles in college, had the first one in franchise history with 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft has now had a game-winning buzzer beater in her first home game Friday and a triple-double in her second game at Barclays Center to help the Liberty to their best start since 2007, when they won their first five games.

The Liberty hope to stay unbeaten Friday when they travel to Washington to take on the Mystics.