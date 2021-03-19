Hofstra men’s hoops coach Mihalich takes new job at school

File-This March 10, 2020, file photo shows Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich reacting during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament against Northeastern in Washington. Mihalich, who missed last season after taking a medical leave, will shift jobs and become a special adviser to the school’s athletic director. The school announced the move Friday, March 19, 2021. In August, Hofstra said the 64-year-old Mihalich would be out but didn’t specify the reason.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — Hofstra men’s basketball coach Joe Mihalich, who missed last season after taking a medical leave, will shift jobs and become a special adviser to the school’s athletic director.

The school announced the move Friday. In August, Hofstra said the 64-year-old Mihalich would be out but didn’t specify the reason.

Mihalich’s final game on the bench was a victory over Northeastern for the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship last year.

That gave the Pride their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001 — but they didn’t get to play when the tournament was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.