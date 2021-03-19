Hofstra men’s hoops coach Mihalich takes new job at school

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — Hofstra men’s basketball coach Joe Mihalich, who missed last season after taking a medical leave, will shift jobs and become a special adviser to the school’s athletic director.
The school announced the move Friday. In August, Hofstra said the 64-year-old Mihalich would be out but didn’t specify the reason.
Mihalich’s final game on the bench was a victory over Northeastern for the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship last year.
That gave the Pride their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001 — but they didn’t get to play when the tournament was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.