Hall wins New York Mini 10K in Central Park

NEW YORK — Sara Hall has won her second consecutive title at the Mastercard New York Mini 10K in Central Park.

She finished in 31 minutes, 33 seconds, the fastest time by an American in the 49-year history of women-only event.

Hall pulled edged away from her nearest challengers late, holding off the Kenyan duo of Violah Cheptoo by six seconds and Monicah Ngige by 26.

They were followed by Lindsay Flanagan, U.S. Olympic marathoner Molly Seidel and former New York City Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat.

Susannah Scaroni won her third straight event title in the wheelchair division.