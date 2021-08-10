Culinary star Guy Fieri and Chevrolet teamed up to create an Apple Pie Hot Dog offered exclusively at MLB at Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Aug. 12. (Chevrolet)

DETROIT — Get ready for a new collaboration featuring two of America’s favorite foods.

Chevrolet teamed up with chef and culinary star Guy Fieri to create the Apple Pie Hot Dog.

Dubbed “the ultimate ballpark snack,” the apple pie hot dog brings together two quintessentially American foods in a single and crave-worthy snack and is inspired by a notable Chevrolet television advertisement from 1975, the automobile company said.

The ad’s jingle asserted “baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet go together in the good old U.S.A.”

The snack will feature an all-beef hot dog, apple pie filling, and Fieri’s signature bacon jam. The filling will be enveloped in a flaky pie crust and is topped with an apple mustard drizzle, apple pie sauce and demerara sugar.

The chef made a video on TikTok showing how to create the new ballpark snack.

@chevrolet Ever wondered what dreams taste like? You’re in luck. Guy Fieri is here to show us how to make the ApplePieHotDog. ♬ Apple Pie Hot Dog – Chevrolet

The apple pie hot dog will be offered exclusively to those attending the MLB at Field of Dreams Presented by GEICO game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox on Aug. 12.