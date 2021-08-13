Guess who’s back: Toms River, New Jersey returns to Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Conn. — The “beasts of the East” are back.

Toms River, New Jersey is going to play in the 2021 Little League World Series after a win over Delaware Friday night.

This will be Toms River’s fifth appearance at the Little League World Series. A team from the town featuring former Yankee and Met Todd Frazier won the Little League World Series in 1998.

The town has also appeared in the 1995, 1999 and 2010 events. They have represented New Jersey in the tournament more times than any other municipality.

Gov. Phil Murphy congratulated the team with a tweet after the game.

While Toms River will play for the Mid-Atlantic region championship against Pennsylvania, both teams will be playing in Williamsport, due to a lack of international teams in this year’s Little League World Series because of the pandemic.

