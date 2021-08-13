Guess who’s back: Toms River, New Jersey returns to Little League World Series

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, River Ridge, Louisiana, lines the third baseline and Curacao lines the first baseline during team introductions before the Little League World Series Championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa. Little League has been benched. The youth baseball program that boasts more than 2.5 million kids spread over 6,500 programs in 84 countries is on hold at least until May 11 due to the corona virus pandemic. Even that target date for a return to the sports lineup seems optimistic, and the fate of its signature event, the Little League World Series in August in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is unclear.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BRISTOL, Conn. — The “beasts of the East” are back.

Toms River, New Jersey is going to play in the 2021 Little League World Series after a win over Delaware Friday night.

New Jersey’s Toms River East Little League has punched a ticket to Williamsport and will play for the Mid-Atlantic Region Championship! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/rM4Fq1YLRE — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 14, 2021

This will be Toms River’s fifth appearance at the Little League World Series. A team from the town featuring former Yankee and Met Todd Frazier won the Little League World Series in 1998.

The town has also appeared in the 1995, 1999 and 2010 events. They have represented New Jersey in the tournament more times than any other municipality.

Gov. Phil Murphy congratulated the team with a tweet after the game.

Big congratulations to Toms River East on punching their ticket tonight to the @LittleLeague World Series! On to Williamsport! ⚾pic.twitter.com/69kFXCeX93 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 14, 2021

While Toms River will play for the Mid-Atlantic region championship against Pennsylvania, both teams will be playing in Williamsport, due to a lack of international teams in this year’s Little League World Series because of the pandemic.