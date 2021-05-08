Gotham FC lose NWSL Challenge Cup final to Portland in penalty shootout

PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 08: Defender Estelle Johnson #24, forward Ifeoma Onumonu #25 and goalkeeper Didi Haracic #13 of NJ/NY Gotham FC embrace as the Portland Thorns celebrate their victory from penalty kicks during the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup Championship at Providence Park on May 08, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Morgan Weaver buried her penalty kick after Portland goalkeeper Adrianna Franch stopped Nahomi Kawasumi’s attempt and the Thorns won the Challenge Cup tournament on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Gotham.

The Thorns did not drop a match in the National Women’s Soccer League preseason tournament.

Christine Sinclair’s bending strike in the eighth minute gave the Thorns an early lead.

Carli Lloyd tied it in the second half for Gotham.

Gotham FC, who rebranded from Sky Blue FC in the offseason, return home to begin the NWSL regular season at Red Bull Arena on May 15 against Houston Dash. They will have a rematch with Portland in Harrison on May 30.