NEW YORK (PIX11) – NJ/NY Gotham FC is headed to the National Women’s Soccer League finals following an upset in Oregon.

The team beat defending champion the Portland Thorns Sunday night to punch their ticket to the next round.

It was deadlocked with no goals on either side through regular gameplay and the first overtime. Coming off the bench in the 107th minute, Katie Stengel hits the game-winner on the top shelf.

Gotham FC won 1-0 and will play in their first-ever championship game next Saturday in San Diego.