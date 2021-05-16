Gotham beats Houston in NWSL home opener 1-0

Gotham FC forward Carli Lloyd (10) passes the ball during the first half of an NWSL soccer match against the Houston Dash, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

HARRISON, N.J. — Gotham FC, in their return to Red Bull Arena for the first time since rebranding from Sky Blue FC, beat the Houston Dash in their regular season opener by a score of 1-0.

Gotham began their regular season after a runner up finish in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

Midge Purce scored the game’s only goal for Gotham in the 30th minute.

Gotham travel to play Chicago Red Stars next week before returning home to Harrison on May 30 for a rematch of the NWSL Challenge Cup Final with Portland Thorns.