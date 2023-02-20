NEW YORK (PIX11) — The CW’s coverage of LIV Golf is teeing off Friday from Mexico’s famed El Camaleón Golf Course.

Commentator and former pro golfer David Feherty joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to preview the season.

“It’s the best of stroke play golf with a little Ryder Cup kind of atmosphere dialed into it as well,” said Feherty, referring to the team aspect that helps set LIV Golf apart.

Watch the full interview in the video player, and tune in to LIV Golf, starting Friday on the CW app and continuing Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. live on PIX11.