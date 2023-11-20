NEW YORK (PIX11) — Make room for Giants quarterback Tommy Devito on the list of unlikely sports heroes in New York City.

It’s not quite Linsanity, but for one day Devito is the talk of the NFL after leading the Giants to a 31-19 win over the Commanders on Sunday at Fed-Ex Field in Washington, D.C., his first win as a starter.

The Commanders’ defense sacked Devito nine times but he still threw three touchdown passes, two to Saquon Barkley.

It was the Giants’ best offensive game since the win over Arizona in Week 2.

“It means a lot, not just to me but to the team,” Devito said. “The season hasn’t gone as we had hoped but we come back in just to work week after week.”

It’s that attitude that helped Devito lead Don Bosco Prep to two state titles before playing college football at Syracuse and Illinois.

Devito will be up against the Patriots defense on Sunday. Coach Bill Belichick has a reputation for not losing to rookie quarterbacks- just ask Zach Wilson.

But with friends and family rooting him on at MetLife Stadium, Devito continues this improbable ride.

