NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Giants’ season has gone from bad to worse. Quarterback Daniel Jones is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed the injury during a morning press conference on Monday.

The injury occurred on the final play of the first quarter of Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones went back to pass when his right leg buckled, and he fell to the turf.

He returned for the first play of the second quarter and once again couldn’t support his weight. He went down and was out for the rest of the game. Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito replaced him.

Jones is officially out for the rest of the season, and his return is in doubt. The fifth-year signal-caller signed a four-year $160 million contract extension just before the start of the season.

Now, the Giants’ offense is in the hands of DeVito, an undrafted New Jersey native and Don Bosco High School graduate. His first start will be Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, which beat the Giants 40-0 to open the season.

