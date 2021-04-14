Giants legend helps grant cancer patient’s final wish

A special wish came true in Monroe Township Tuesday with the help of a New York Giants legend.

Most wishes by kids through the Make-A-Wish foundation fall under the category of what they want to be, what they want to have or where they want to go. Penelope Lindsay’s wish was different.

Her wish was to provide a contribution to Tackle Kids Cancer (TKC), a pediatric cancer research and patient care program, where she received treatment.

Penelope, also known as Penny, passed away in February at 2.5 years old from neuroblastoma.

“[Penelope] would have had so much fun. It’s such a beautiful day, so much sun and the flowers [her mom] Cassandra received” Penelope’s dad, Jack Lindsay, said. “Penelope loved flowers. She would have been so excited to see so many people here, and the cameras.”

Penny’s wish to give back to TKC was granted on Tuesday through of a $10,000 donation in a special ceremony with her parents present. There was also a special guest: former Giants quarterback and Tackle Kids Cancer captain Eli Manning.

“Today with Jack and Cassandra, and them honoring their late daughter and her wish of making a donation to Tackle Kids Cancer, so other parents and families hopefully in the future will not have to go through the same situation and suffering with losing a child,” Manning said of the mission.

It was total surprise for the parents to see the legendary QB there.

Although Penny wasn’t able to see her wish come true, her parents hope other kids battling cancer like her will benefit from her generosity.

“We also knew the federal budget for pediatric cancer research is severely underfunded so we chose to donate to Tackle Kids Cancer because they provide funding towards pediatric cancer research and help families like ourselves,” Cassandra Izquierdo said about donation. “We also decided to do this because Penelope would be able help the future of pediatric cancer as well.”