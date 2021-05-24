Giants, Jets games at MetLife Stadium will be full capacity next season

The New York Giants take the field before the first quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Giants and Jets fans will be back in the stands at MetLife Stadium for the 2021 NFL season.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said New Jersey will lift its indoor mask mandate for people vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning on Friday. Also on Friday, the state will end its requirement for maintaining 6 feet of social distance at all indoor and outdoor businesses, such as restaurants, retail stores, gyms, casinos, and stadiums.

All indoor gathering limits will be lifted on June 4.

The announcements came about a week after the Democratic governor rejected similar mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying he wanted “more time on the clock” for people to get vaccinated.

New Jersey had been an outlier, with neighboring Delaware, New York and Pennsylvania aligning with the CDC soon after its advice came out.

The state’s vaccination rates have been climbing, with Murphy pledging to fully inoculate 70% of the population by June 30.

The Jets and Giants are co-owners of the stadium, which seats roughly 80,000.