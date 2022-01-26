Giants introduce Joe Schoen as new GM; new leader hopes to turn around struggling team

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — The New York Giants announced Joe Schoen was the team’s new general manager after interviewing with several candidates for the position.

The team is hoping Schoen will help usher the team into a new era as the team works to rebuild. After casting a wide net, co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch decided Schoen was the best fit.

“We set out to find an individual with a vision,” Mara said.

Schoen had been with the Buffalo Bills as their assistant general manager for the past five seasons. Now, he’s tasked with turning around a Giants team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.

PIX11 News’ Justin Walters spoke with Schoen on Wednesday. See more in the video above.