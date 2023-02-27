ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Giants and Jets fans are among the top 10 most passionate fanbases in the NFL, according to a report from BetNJ.

The report looked at over 10,000 fan comments for each team from official social media game day threads and analyzed the strength of their passion sentiment.

The report found that New York Giants fans ranked second among the most passionate fan bases, with New York Jets fans ranking at six. The top 10 are as follows:

Graph via BetNJ

The New York Giants finished the 2022 season with a 9-7-1 record, ultimately losing to NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. The New York Jets finished 7-10, placing fourth in the ACF East and ultimately missing the playoffs.