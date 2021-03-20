Geo Baker speaks loudly, lifts Rutgers to first NCAA Tourney win since 1983

Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates beating Clemson 60-56 after a men’s college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS — Geo Baker scored 13 points, including the decisive layup with 10 seconds left, and the 10th-seeded Scarlet Knights toppled No. 7 seed Clemson 60-56 in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Rutgers was last selected for the NCAAs in 1991, an appearance that ended with a first-round loss to Arizona State.

The Scarlet Knights’ last victory in the tournament came in 1983 against a school that’s since changed its name from Southwest Louisiana to just Louisiana.

That 38-year drought is now over for Rutgers, who will face No. 2 seed Houston on Sunday.

Aamir Sims led Clemson with 15 points.

Baker has been one of the loudest voices on social media this week during a coordinated effort among some players to raise awareness about inequities in college sports. The players got #NotNCAAProperty trending on social media as they called for rules changes and requested meetings with the NCAA president and lawmakers.

The Scarlet Knights brought the 1,000 or so fans decked out in red and white inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse to their feet midway through the second half with a 16-2 run to take control.

