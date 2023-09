NEW YORK (PIX11) – Navigating youth sports can be tough for parents, but there’s a new sports app that’s seeking to change the basketball landscape.

New York native and NBA point guard Cole Anthony and his mother, Crystal McCrary McGuire, teamed up to create GameUp — a one-stop shop to help parents connect their child with the best basketball team and trainer based on age, goals and location.

