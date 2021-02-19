Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II gets new plea deal

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II reached a new plea deal Friday that will see him serving about 14 years in prison for raping two women, assaulting another, and committing misdemeanor sex crimes against two others.

According to Yahoo!, Winslow will be sentenced next month following a change of his original guilty plea.

The son of former NFL star Kellen Winslow, Winslow II faced life in prison when he was found guilty in 2019.

According to USA Today, the last-minute plea deal saw prosecutors dropping the remaining charges against the former NFL tight end.