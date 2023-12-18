PARAMUS, N.J. (PIX11) — The Catholic high school basketball season has tipped off in the tri-state area. Top teams are going head to head, with some of the nation’s best right over in Bergen County. Among them is a school that hopes to be on the rise.

Former NBA player Tim Thomas is in his first year as head coach at Paramus Catholic in Bergen County. It’s a homecoming for the New Jersey basketball legend, who starred at Paterson Catholic three decades ago.

Thomas’ goal is to take the Paramus Catholic basketball program to new heights as he embarks on his first season as coach.

