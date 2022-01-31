Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies of cancer at age 59

1989: Jeff Innis of the New York Mets lines up the pitch during a game in the 1989 season. (Photo by: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Innis, a side-arming reliever who pitched for the New York Mets from 1987-93, has died. He was 59.

Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Innis died in Dawnsonville, Georgia, of cancer, according to Innis’ son, Keenan. Innis made 288 appearances for the Mets plus had one start in his rookie season.

MLB Hall of Famer and former Mets player Mike Piazza tweeted about Innis’ death, calling him a “great competitor.” “Everyone here at the @Mets is very sad at the passing of Jeff Innis, a great competitor, more importantly a good person. Heart felt condolences to his family. God Bless.#Mets”

The right-hander finished 10-20 with a 3.05 ERA, striking out 192 and walking 121 in 360 innings. Innis had five big league saves, including three in his final season.