NEW YORK (PIX11) — Antonio Pierce has been tapped to be the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

His first game leading the Silver and Black will be against the New York Giants this Sunday.

Pierce’s debut would have been special no matter who he played against but it will be something special lining up across the field from the team he won a Super Bowl with in 2007.

Pierce played nine seasons in the NFL and this is his second season coaching linebackers in Vegas. He has coached for seven seasons and this is his first head coaching job.

Josh McDaniels spent less than two years as the head coach of the Raiders. The team’s offense never got on track under offensive-minded McDaniels, and is 3-5 on the season.

The Raiders also fired General Manager Dave Ziegler in a total reset of the leadership of the franchise.

We will start to see how these moves work out beginning Sunday when the Raiders face off against the Giants.

For the latest news on your favorite sports teams, tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly on PIX11 weeknights at 7 p.m.