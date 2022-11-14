NEW YORK (PIX11) — Week 11 was a little calmer in college football. Unfortunately, tri-state FBS teams might have been caught sleeping.

On Wednesday Night MAC-tion, the Buffalo Bulls dropped their second straight to Central Michigan.The Bulls got out to a 17 point lead, but the Chippewas rallied to win it 31-27.

Syracuse too faltered at home against No. 23 Florida State. Garrett Schrader and the offense were stifled, while Seminole QB Jordan Travis was unstoppable. The Orange dropped their fourth straight, 38-3.

Rutgers was on the road in East Lansing against Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights kept it close, but fell short 27-21. They now need to win their final two games to make a second consecutive Bowl Game.

In the FCS, however, Fordham and Tim DeMorat continued to dominate, this week against Lafayette. The senior QB had 6 total touchdowns, as the Rams demolished the Leopards 45-10. They’ll wrap up their season next week at home.

