Favorite Essential Quality wins Belmont Stakes

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Essential Quality trains the day before the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y., Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ELMONT, L.I. — Favorite Essential Quality won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday to give trainer Brad Cox his first win in a Triple Crown race.

Cox could get another from Mandaloun in the Kentucky Derby if Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit is disqualified.

Essential Quality, who went off as the 6-5 favorite, passed early leader Hot Rod Charlie around the final turn and held on to win the 1 1/2-mile $1 million race.

Hot Rod Charlie was second, Preakness winner Rombauer third and Known Agenda fourth.

The striking gray finished fourth as a beaten favorite in the Derby because of a rough trip. Essential Quality showed in the Belmont why he has long been considered one of the top 3-year-olds in the country.

Backdooring his way to becoming the first Louisville-born trainer to win the Kentucky Derby didn’t allow Cox the same joy of victory as the Belmont, which the up-and-coming star will likely remember as his first true Triple Crown triumph.

And Cox saw this coming. He predicted last summer that Essential Quality would be his horse for the Belmont.

“I’ve said that about a lot of horses, probably,” Cox said this week. “This has happened to be one of the few times — the only time — that I’ve had a Belmont horse. He just displayed a lot of stamina early on.”

Essential Quality had plenty of stamina to beat a tough field of seven other horses.

United Arab Emirates ruler Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum owns Essential Quality.

The victory by Essential Quality could bring extra scrutiny of human rights issues involving the sheikh after a judge in England ruled that he orchestrated the abductions of two of his adult daughters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

'God wanted me to live': Long Island Holocaust survivor turns 100

LI mom diagnosed with 3 brain aneurysms

Creative planning results in Bethpage Airshow happening for the first time on Memorial Day

NY Ranger rides with the Thunderbirds

New Yorkers enjoying the indoors instead of the beach on rainy Memorial Day Weekend

Air show delights Jones Beach at just the right time

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss