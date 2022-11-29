HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) — Cheers erupted at Mulligan’s in Hoboken as the United States team advanced to the next round of the 2022 World Cup. Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to a hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.

It was a crucial game against Iran, as the US team could have been eliminated from the tournament.

The excitement and enthusiasm are evident along 1st Street in Hoboken around the popular pub. A new mural features soccer players on the building’s exterior. In addition, a statue of the World Cup trophy is carved into an old tree stump.