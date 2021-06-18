Fans flock to Yankee Stadium for first 100% capacity game

THE BRONX — As the midway point of the MLB season approaches, fans are finally back in the stands without any capacity restrictions at Yankee Stadium.

Nearly all 30 teams have announced plans to resume full capacity.

The Mets will lift capacity restrictions on Monday.

In the Bronx Friday, it’s “Reopening Day.”

Tickets are available for the first time since before the pandemic for about 54,000 fans.

Attendance policies and regulations have been changing with announcements by the city and state over the past several weeks, especially as the vaccinations numbers increase.

The Yankees are coming off a three game winning streak against the Blue Jays this week, though it’s been a sluggish start.

It’s a sign that reopening is hitting its stride in New York — from sports, to shows, to schools come the fall.