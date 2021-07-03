Fabio’s late winner in Orlando gives Red Bulls first road victory of 2021

New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr, left, celebrates with teammates, including defender John Tolkin (47) and forward Fabio (9), after scoring a goal against Orlando City during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto scored in the 79th minute and the New York Red Bulls got their first away win and gave Orlando City its first home loss of the season, 2-1.

Fábio beat the defender to Patryk Klimala’s well-placed pass into the penalty area, pulled it back to create an open look from close range and buried it into the left corner.

Cristian Cásseres Jr opened the scoring for the Red Bulls in the sixth minute.

Chris Mueller tied it for Orlando City in the 59th minute.

New York returns to action on Thursday when they host Philadelphia Union.