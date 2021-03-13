Ewing’s Georgetown beats Seton Hall to reach Big East title game

Georgetown’s Jamorko Pickett, right, defends against Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals in the Big East men’s tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MANHATTAN — Jamorko Pickett scored 19 points, Chudier Bile made big plays on both ends down the stretch and Georgetown reached its first Big East championship game in 11 years with a 66-58 victory over Seton Hall.

Dante Harris added 15 points for the eighth-seeded Hoyas, who are making a surprising run with three straight wins at Madison Square Garden — where coach Patrick Ewing’s retired New York Knicks jersey hangs in the rafters.

Georgetown will try to win its first Big East Tournament title since 2007 on Saturday night and the automatic NCAA Tournament berth that comes with it.

The Hoyas will face second-seeded Creighton or No. 3 seed Connecticut.

Jared Rhoden had 22 points for the fifth-seeded Pirates.