Double-double: Champagnie twins enter NBA draft process

NEW YORK — St. John’s forward Julian Champagnie is entering the NBA draft process — just like his twin brother — after leading the Big East in scoring during his sophomore season.

The 6-foot-8 forward plans to maintain his eligibility in case he decides to return to college for his junior year.

The announcement by St. John’s came two days after Champagnie’s twin Justin, a star player at Pittsburgh, revealed similar plans to explore his NBA prospects.

Julian Champagnie averaged 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds during a breakout season for the Red Storm. He was a first team All-Big East selection.

Justin Champagnie, a 6-6 forward, earned All-ACC first-team honors after averaging 18 points and 11.1 rebounds for Pitt.