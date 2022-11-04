BROOKLYN, NY (PIX11) — Star Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving issued an apology late Thursday following a suspension by the team for refusing to unequivocally disavow antisemitic beliefs voiced in a film he promoted on social media.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Irving wrote in an Instagram post.

The controversy began last month when Irving used his Twitter feed to promote a documentary featuring antisemitic content. The team suspended Irving without pay for a minimum of five games Thursday evening for refusing to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs” during a media session earlier in the day. Hours after the suspension was announced, Irving apologized.

“I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary,” Irving continued, in part, in his Instagram post. “I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism [sic] by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with.”

Irving and the Nets had previously committed to donating $500,000 each to the Anti-Defamation League and working toward fighting antisemitism. But in response to the Nets’ suspension announcement — and prior to Irving’s Instagram post — ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted that Irving did not appear sincerely remorseful in the media session and that the ADL “cannot in good conscience accept his donation.”