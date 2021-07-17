Columbus beats NYCFC on Zelarayan free kick; Red Bulls postponed due to bad weather

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) celebrates after scoring against NYCFC during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK — It wasn’t exactly the best of nights for either of the New York area’s MLS clubs Saturday.

Lucas Zelarayan scored his fourth free kick goal of the season to help the Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 2-1.

Zelarayan capped the scoring in the 62nd minute, moving within two of tying Sebastian Giovinco’s single-season record for free kick goals.

Columbus opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time when Darlington Nagbe dribbled up the right sideline and beat the approaching goalkeeper with a chip shot.

City tied it in the 47th minute on Jesús Medina’s low blast from the center of the 18-yard box.

Meanwhile, the New York Red Bulls were forced to postpone their match against Inter Miami due to lightning and flash flooding in the area. The game will be made up at a later date to be determined.

Due to weather conditions, we must postpone the New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF match until a later date with kick off time to be determined. — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) July 18, 2021