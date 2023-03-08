NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Columbia women’s basketball team finished its regular season with an overtime win against Cornell, earning the first regular season conference title in program history.
PIX11’s Perry Sook has more on the historic achievement.
by: Perry Sook
