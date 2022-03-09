NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Columbia women’s basketball team is in uncharted territory. The Lions are just two wins away from clinching an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, something the program has never done before.

Columbia enters the Ivy League tournament as the No. 2 seed after going 21-5 overall and 12-2 in the conference this season. It’s the first time the program has won 20+ games since 1986.

“It’s been an amazing journey so far. We’ve just been trying to stay locked in to each day and whatever each day brings to us, the ups and the downs, and understanding adversity is just as important as all the success we’ve had,” said Columbia head coach Megan Griffith. “We have a really special group, and our journey is far from over.”

Columbia junior Kaitlyn Davis was just named to the All-Ivy First Team after averaging 13.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

“We’re all super excited, but we know the job is not done. It’s not over. We want to go further and see how far we can take this,” said Davis.

Columbia and Yale play in the Ivy league tournament semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m.