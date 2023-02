MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Columbia women’s basketball team has the best record in program history at this point in the season, but this weekend, they hosted a duo of second-place Ivy League teams in Penn and Princeton. The Lions split the back-to-back games, beating the Quakers 72-50, but falling to the Tigers Saturday night. They remain tied in first place.

