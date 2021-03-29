College hockey player, an NJ native, dies in Western NY fire

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Patrick Romano, a member of Niagara University’s club hockey team and a Toms River, New Jersey native, died in a Wyoming Avenue house fire in Niagara Falls early Saturday morning.

In an e-mail to staff and students obtained by PIX11’s Buffalo affiliate station News 4, Niagara University President James Maher says words “can’t express the deep sadness experienced across the university community.”

The university says Romano was a junior in the sport and recreation management program. Maher also says he was “instrumental in the production and streaming of athletic events with ESPN.”

Victim Patrick Romano’s ACHA coach confirms the @NiagaraUniv student was from Toms River, New Jersey. @PIX11News — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) March 29, 2021

Romano is a native of Toms River and played varsity hockey at Toms River East High School before playing the sport at a club level in college.

“This news is devastating to our university community, and the pain that we are feeling, the emptiness that Patrick’s passing leaves for all of us is far-reaching. Together, we are heartbroken by this tragic loss of life,” Maher added.

According to Maher, the university has been in touch with Patrick’s family and will continue to offer any support to them that they need.

During NU’s Palm Sunday Mass, the community will join in prayer to honor Patrick and celebrate his life, Maher wrote in the email.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the remembrance at 7 p.m. Sunday at Alumni Chapel or can watch it via livestream here.

Maher says counseling services, the Office of Campus Ministry, and residence life staff will remain available for any individual who may need support. Counseling services can be reached at 716-286-8536 and the Office of Campus Ministry can be reached at 716-286-8400.

Club hockey head coach and GM Tom Mooradian released a statement to News 4 on Sunday calling him the “heartbeat of the Niagara University ACHA Men’s Division 1 Ice Hockey Program.”

“The overall value he carried into our locker room and the Niagara University community as a whole is simply immeasurable. There was never an instance where he wasn’t smiling, picking others up, and providing an outlet for those suffering through some of life’s most difficult facets. Yesterday, we lost a brother. However, the world lost one of its most beautiful souls,” Mooradian added.

Mooradian tells us Romano’s been a member of the team for three years and they will be dedicating the entire 2021-2022 season to his memory.

“We ask that you direct all of your thoughts prayers and care to his family, friends, and teammates. #One9,” Mooradian said.

You can read the Niagara President’s letter to students here.