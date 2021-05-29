Clark, Casseres score as Red Bulls beat Orlando 2-1

FILE – In this Saturday, April 17, 2021 file photo, New York Red Bulls midfielder Caden Clark (37) reacts after scoring a goal against the Sporting Kansas City during an MLS soccer match in Harrison, N.J. The New York Red Bulls are emblematic of a growing youth movement in Major League Soccer. The team has one of the most talked-about young players in the league, 17-year-old Caden Clark. A native Minnesotan, has three goals already this season for the Red Bulls. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

HARRISON, N.J. — Caden Clark and Cristian Cásseres Jr. scored goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Orlando 2-1, giving City its first loss of the season.

Clark, who turned 18 on Thursday, tapped it home in the 35th minute.0

More Red Bulls Red Bull Arena to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics before games

It was the homegrown player’s fourth straight game with a goal at Red Bull Arena.

Cásseres made it 2-0 for New York in the 60th minute and Silvester van der Water scored his first MLS goal in the 84th minute to pull Orlando City back within one.

The Red Bulls will sit out for an international break before returning June 18 when they host Nashville in Harrison. The clubs will be meeting for the first time.