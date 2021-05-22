Charles stars against former team, Mystics beat Liberty

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 16: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty directs her team against the Indiana Fever during the fourth quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 16, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Tina Charles scored 34 points against her former team, Ariel Atkins added 25 points and the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 101-72.

Charles, who played for New York from 2014-19, made four 3-pointers and finished two points shy of matching her career high.

Atkins added five 3-pointers and the Mystics were 16 of 31 from distance.

Shavonte Zellous scored 11 points off the bench and Natasha Cloud had eight assists for Washington.

Betnijah Laney led New York with 20 points. Kylee Shook scored 11 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 10.